Dunleavy administration wants to shun banks that don’t fund state oil and gas
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said his administration plans to introduce a bill requiring state agencies to end ties with financial institutions that don’t finance oil and gas development in the state. The Republican Dunleavy said Monday that his office would introduce the bill during the upcoming legislative session. The proposal follows a series of announcements by many of the U.S.’s largest banks that they will not invest in Arctic oil and gas projects. The banks include Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Bank of America. Conservation groups lobbied the banks to stop investing in fossil fuels in the region.