Dunleavy appoints 2 new members to human rights commission

Aug 23, 2019 @ 11:30am

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Gov. Mike Dunleavy has appointed two new members to the state human rights commission.

His office says he appointed Jamie Allard of Eagle River to a seat that had been held by Marcus Sanders and Kyle Foster of Anchorage to a seat vacated by David Barton.

Dunleavy spokesman Matt Shuckerow says Barton resigned last week to be considered for the commission’s executive director position. Barton had been the lone commission member whose service predated the Dunleavy administration.

Sanders served on the commission a few months. He was newly appointed to a suicide prevention council.

The commission’s former executive director resigned in April after calling out on social media a “Black Rifles Matter” sticker on a truck in the commission’s parking lot she considered racist. There was a subsequent board shake-up.

