Dunleavy appoints Pate to Alaska Supreme Court

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has appointed state Superior Court Judge Jude Pate to the Alaska Supreme Court.

The Alaska Judicial Council last month sent Dunleavy a list of four nominees, including Pate, from which Dunleavy was to make an appointment to the court. Under state law, a governor is to fill a vacancy or appoint a successor to fill an upcoming vacancy on the supreme court within 45 days after receiving nominations from the council.

Pate will fill the vacancy being left by Supreme Court Chief Justice Daniel Winfree, who plans to retire in early February. Justice Peter Maassen will serve as chief justice of the court starting Feb. 7, the court system has said.

Pate has been serving as a Superior Court judge in Sitka.