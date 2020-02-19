Dunleavy appoints Prax to open Alaska House seat
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Gov. Mike Dunleavy has named a former Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly member to a vacant state House seat. Glenn “Mike” Prax would replace former Rep. Tammie Wilson of North Pole. Wilson resigned last month to become a policy adviser in the state health department. Prax’s appointment is subject to approval by House Republicans. Dunleavy had previously appointed Prax to the Alaska State Board of Public Accountancy and the Alaska Public Broadcasting Commission. A Dunleavy spokesman says if Prax is confirmed as a legislator, he would have to step down from those appointments.