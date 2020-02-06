Dunleavy proposes Medicaid, fire funds in supplemental plan
By BECKY BOHRER
Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – A supplemental spending bill released by Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy centers largely on firefighting and Medicaid costs. Supplemental budgets typically include unexpected costs. Dunleavy’s request seeks $110.5 million for firefighting costs, including $16 million for potential costs through June, the end of the fiscal year. He also is seeking $263 million for Medicaid, of which $120 million would be state funds. Dunleavy’s budget office says after working with a federal agency and getting input from interested parties, some of the measures aimed at reducing costs were dropped or could not be implemented as quickly as originally thought.