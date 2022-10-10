KWHL KWHL Logo

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Officially NOT Running For President

October 10, 2022 9:47AM AKDT
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Officially NOT Running For President

It’s been kicked around and talked about by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for several years now, but it look like he’s officially pulling his name out of ever running for the White House.

Johnson says he’s “a patriot to my core,” but “dad” is his #1 priority.  “It’s off the table. Yes, it is off the table,” he told CBS Sunday Morning correspondent Tracy Smith. Right now is a “crucial time” in Jasmine and Tiana’s lives, he said, and he believes the presidency would pull him away from them. He said he’s been approached by people on both sides of the aisle and that “It’s a humbling, grateful and inspiring feeling to even have these conversations, as I’m not a politician nor have I ever aspired to be one,” he said.

 

 

