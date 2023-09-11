KWHL KWHL Logo

Ed Sheeran Cancels Vegas Show For Technical Issues, Crashes Vegas Wedding

September 11, 2023 8:11AM AKDT
Share
SOUTHWOLD, ENGLAND - JULY 17: Ed Sheeran performs on day 2 of Latitude Festival at Henham Park Estate on July 17, 2015 in Southwold, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Ed Sheeran says “challenges encountered” led to him having to postpone his concert in Las Vegas on Saturday night an hour before showtime. There were apparently “technical issues” while loading his show in the venue. “I can’t believe I’m typing this but there’s been some challenges encountered during the load in of our vegas show,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram. “It’s impossible to go forward with the show. I’m so sorry. I know everyone has travelled in for this and I wish I could change it. The gig will be postponed to Saturday October 28th and all purchased tickets will be valid for that date. I’m so, so sorry.”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

By the time he posted the message, fans had been bravinng 90-degree heat for hours lined up, with some requiring medical attention for heat-related issues. One person was transported to a local hospital. There were some unhappy Sheerios with one saying: “Us having to be the ones who had to carry the people to medics, having to tell people it was canceled, it was unacceptable.”

But he did make time to surprise a bride and groom and serenade them at their Vegas wedding!

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

Recently Played

The Death Of Peace Of MindBad Omens
9:46pm
Aint Talkin Bout LoveVan Halen
9:42pm
Bat CountryAvenged Sevenfold
9:38pm
PowertripMonster Magnet
9:29pm
Another Celebration At The End Of The WorldMammoth (wvh)
9:24pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Oktoberfest is Coming to the Egan Center!
2

Biden will observe 9/11 in Alaska instead of the traditional NYC, Virginia or Pennsylvania events
3

An Alaska city reinstates its police chief after felony assault charge is dropped
4

Alaska report details 280 missing Indigenous people, including whether disappearances are suspicious
5

How To Make Labor Day Travel Smoother