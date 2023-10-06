Ed Sheeran Explains The Gravesite In His Backyard

Ed Sheeran told GQ that yes, that is his gravesite in his backyard. He explained that the area is also a chapel in which his friends have gotten married. But he also wanted a space for cremated remains of people close to him. “It’s a hole that’s dug in the ground with a bit of stone over it, so whenever the day comes and I pass away, I get to go in there,” he added. “People think it’s really weird and really morbid, but I’ve had friends die without wills, and no one knows what to do.”

He has suffered some big personal losses in the last few years. He’s lost his mom and several friends. In 2021, his mentor, Michael Gudinski, died at age 68. The next year his best friend, Jamal Edwards, died at age 31. Another close friend, cricketer Shane Wane, followed weeks later.