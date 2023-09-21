Ed Sheeran Has Jam Session With Courteney Cox
September 21, 2023 5:59AM AKDT
Ed Sheeran played a song for Courteney Cox inspired by “Friends.”
In the video, Ed plays his guitar and performs a track called “American Town” for Courteney. Ed sings about eating Chinese food from small white boxes and “living the life we see on Friends.”
View this post on Instagram
Courteney was shocked by the song before jokingly asking if she could get paid for it. Fun fact: Ed and Courteney have been friends for 10+ years. He introduced her to her partner Johnny McDaid from Snow Patrol.
We just love them!