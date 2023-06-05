KWHL KWHL Logo

Ed Sheeran Made Philly Cheesesteaks For Fans

June 5, 2023 5:09AM AKDT
Ed Sheeran has been taking advantage of the cities he’s stopping in on tour and making some awesome experiences for unsuspecting strangers. He poured beer and performed at a brewery before his show in Atlanta. So when his Mathematics tour rolled into South Philadelphia, you gotta make some cheesesteaks!

Word got out (because Ed posted the address!!) and fans lined up at SQ Philips Steaks to get a free cheesesteak made by him! Of course, he got a quick tutorial from the owners on how to make the perfect sandwich with “slabs” of melted Cheez Whiz before he took over as cook [slash] server.

