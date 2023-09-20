Ed Sheeran Recording a Live Album Recorded In Fans’ Living Rooms

Ed Sheeran’s new studio album, Autumn Variations, is out September 29th (and he’s got MERCH!), and now he announced he’s doing a new live version of it! But here’s the best part: each song was recorded in a different fan’s living room!

Could you imagine??

Wake Me Up… for all the Plus fans Ed did some surprise gigs in fan’s houses… pic.twitter.com/Ud2fi9Wt2g — Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) September 19, 2023

He said, “So I did some surprise pop up gigs in fan’s houses, secretly recording a live album of Autumn Variations where each song is recorded in a different fan’s living room, but all of it was a total surprise.” He shared one of the recording sessions on Instagram.

One of those fans is Kari Conaway, an Ed said she was “a great host” treating to “cats, friendship bracelets and some fruit drinks”.