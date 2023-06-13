Ed Sheeran Set A New Attendance Record With His Biggest US Audience EVER

Ed Sheeran played two shows at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on his Mathematics tour and is leaving with a new record!

The venue says his show brought in over 89,000 fans, which is a new attendance record for the venue and Ed’s largest show ever in the U.S.

He also had some pretty famous fans watching in Gordon Ramsay, Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon!

Oh…and Ed swapped one of his stage guitars for Thor’s hammer!