Ed Sheeran Tells The Story Behind Giving Justin Bieber The Song “Love Yourself”

May 7, 2024 6:31AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Just think — “Love Yourself” could have been on Ed Sheeran’s “Divide” album, but he gave it away because the people he played it for at first weren’t super into it. When he played it for Justin Bieber, he was into it though and wanted to sing it himself.

Of course you already know it went on to be a huge song for The Biebs, but Ed joked,

But the beauty is when you write a song, you can always play it.

And then he played the song he wrote at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

