Ed Sheeran Testifies: He “Would’ve Been An Idiot” To Copy Marvin Gaye

April 27, 2023 3:00AM AKDT
Ed Sheeran is getting sued, accused of copying Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On” for his hit, “Thinking Out Loud.”  Ben Crump is the lawyer for Gaye’s song co-writer, and claimed in his opening statement the “smoking gun” moment was when Sheeran played his song and Gaye’s song back-to-back in a medley during a concert.

Sheeran testified Tuesday the idea of creating the medley was “probably mine.” But he added that if he had copied “Let’s Get It On,” then he “would’ve been an idiot to stand on stage in front of 20,000 people”.

Crump painted Sheeran as someone who recognized the “magic” of Gaye’s song and then used it to boost his own career. Sheeran’s legal team argued:“No one owns basic musical building blocks.”

