Ed Sheeran Works At Mall Of America’s Lego Store And Performs

August 14, 2023 6:43AM AKDT
Ed Sheeran has been taking time to have fun in all the cities his Mathematics tour stops in whether it be making Philly cheesesteaks, to serving up beer at an Atlanta pub or serving hot dogs in Chicago. While in Minnesota, he stopped by the Lego Store inside the Mall of America to work as a “brick specialist” and sing, appropriately, Lego House.

He also gave out a bunch of his Autumn Is Coming mini figures out to the crowd!

