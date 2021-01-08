      Weather Alert

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Resigns

Jan 7, 2021 @ 5:26pm

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has become the second Cabinet secretary to resign a day after a pro-Trump insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. In a resignation letter Thursday, DeVos blamed President Donald Trump for inflaming tensions in the violent assault on the seat of the nation’s democracy. She says, “There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me.” Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao tendered her resignation earlier Thursday. News of DeVos’ resignation was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

#Trending
Trump Supporters Storm Capitol's Steps; Police Evacuate Congress
President Trump Calls In National Guard To U.S. Capitol
Ranchers whose case sparked standoff may get grazing rights
Warnock, Ossoff Win In Georgia, Handing Dems Senate Control
Man allegedly pulls gun over lack of masks at fitness club