Eggflation: The Cost of Eggs Are Skyrocketing

January 13, 2023 6:32AM AKST
If you experienced some sticker shock at the grocery store over the rising cost of eggs…or a shortage of eggs, you can blame Avian flu. That’s what experts are saying is making eggs scarce and driving up prices. The bird flu has affected some 57 million chickens with a 90-100% mortality rate. A carton of eggs used to cost around $1.47 but has jumped to a median price of $4.25.

There are some alternatives in Egg Beaters or Red Mill Egg replacement good for baking and equivalent to 34 eggs.

