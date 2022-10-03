KWHL KWHL Logo

Eight Brides From The Same Family All Wore The Same Wedding Dress

October 3, 2022 4:27AM AKDT
How great is this? Eight women from one family have worn the same wedding gown over the past seven decades. It all started with Adele Larson, who purchased the satin gown for her wedding in 1950 for $100. She then passed it on to her sister Ellie, who also then passed along the dress to her other sister. Seventy-two years later, Serena became the eighth bride and third generation to wear the family heirloom at her wedding.

