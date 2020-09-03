      Weather Alert

Election chiefs worry about uncertainty as voting nears

Sep 3, 2020 @ 11:02am

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI and ALAN SUDERMAN Associated Press
Election officials are bracing for a potentially chaotic election. They are trying to navigate the risks of voting during a pandemic, a tidal wave of mail ballots and the president fanning skepticism about the validity of the tabulation. States are scrambling to enlist sports teams to help recruit poll workers. They’re securing grants to stock up on face masks and hand sanitizer, and have ordered machines to speed up the counting of mail ballots. But several are still hamstrung by outdated election laws on counting mail ballots or paralyzed by partisan litigation likely to extend to Election Day itself.

