Ellen DeGeneres Is Quitting Show Biz For Good

Remember Ellen DeGeneres? Well she has been doing standup shows, but that’s about to come to an end. She told the crowd at a recent show she is QUITTING SHOWBIZ after her final Netflix special airs later this year.

She said, “This is the last time you’re going to see me. After my Netflix special, I’m done.” When a fan asked her if she’d ever voice Dory from Finding Nemo again, she said, quote, “No, I’m going bye-bye, remember.”

The end of her talk show was marred in scandal with many former employees and past guests putting her on blast for creating a “toxic workplace”.

And even audience members of her show had bad experiences.