KWHL KWHL Logo

Elmo Sets Twitter/X On Fire With One Simple Tweet

January 30, 2024 8:46AM AKST
Share
Source: YouTube

Poor Elmo. He just want to check in and see how everyone was feeling!  They were NOT doing well. LOL

 

 

 

 

Companies saw what was happening and jumped in, too!

 

 

Gonna have to do a wellness check on Elmo soon after all this!!

Recently Played

Wanting And WaitingBlack Crowes
4:46pm
Land Of Confusion (cover)Disturbed
4:41pm
AlivePearl Jam
4:34pm
Bleed It OutLinkin Park
4:31pm
A Symptom Of Being HumanShinedown
4:20pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

New Artist Spotlight and Why Streaming Her Song Is Important
2

Swifties Think Taylor Swift Is A Secret Author
3

Pauly Shore Will Play Richard Simmons In New Biopic
4

Alaska lawmakers open new session with House failing to support veto override effort
5

Teen Has The BEST Moment With His Favorite College Football Team