Elon Musk Is Getting Into The Fragrance Game With “Burnt Hair”

October 13, 2022 4:06AM AKDT
Elon Musk launched his own perfume — and the scent’s already a hit, despite its name: Burnt Hair. And he’s got goals LOL…

He’s pretty confident about it calling it “the finest fragrance on Earth” describing it as “the essence of repugnant desire.” “Just like leaning over a candle at the dinner table, but without all the hard work.”  Sounds amazing right?? It’s gonna set you back $100 a bottle and will ship in early 2023. He’s apparently already sold 10,000 bottles of the stuff.

MORE HERE

