Elon Musk Is Offering New Way To Get Twitter ‘Blue Check’

November 2, 2022 3:18AM AKDT
Elon Musk, “Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator”,  is coming up with a way to make getting a ‘verified’ Twitter account, or the coveted ‘blue-check’, more attainable. For an $8 monthly fee you can get your ‘blue check’ and several other premiere features. He tweeted “Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bull***”. 

 

The change from a $20 monthly charge to an $8 charge comes a day after news of the proposed plan circulated and upset the verified Twitter users across media and entertainment. Musk points out the added benefits for becoming verified include “priorities in replies, mentions and search” which is “essential to defeat spam/scam”. You can also post long video and audio and half as many ads as non-verified users.

Do you think this is a good idea?

