Elon Musk Makes Cuts At Twitter And Talks About His Plans

Elon Musk is officially the boss at Twitter (changing is profile to say “Chief Twit”) after closing on his $44 billion purchase and he’s already fired some top executives. In epic form…he walked into headquarters with a sink to help employees let it “sink in” he’s now the boss!

the bird is freed — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

He sent out an open letter Thursday morning clarifying why he wanted to buy Twitter: “The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence,” he wrote.

Dear Twitter Advertisers pic.twitter.com/GMwHmInPAS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2022

Musk also claimed he’s buying Twitter not “to make more money” but to “try to help humanity, whom I love.” And to keep advertisers happy, he said there will still be rules. “Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences!” Musk wrote. “In addition to adhering to the laws of the land, our platform must be warm and welcoming to all, where you can choose your desired experience …”

That said, Musk has said he plans to cut back on content restrictions and that he would reverse the permanent bans of accounts previously removed from the platform for repeatedly violating its rules, including former President Donald Trump. Twitter’s Chief Customer Officer Sarah Personette said she had a “great discussion” with Musk on Wednesday. “Our continued commitment to brand safety for advertisers remained unchanged…” “Looking forward to the future!”

