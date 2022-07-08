      Weather Alert

Elon Musk Says He’s Terminating Twitter Deal

Jul 8, 2022 @ 1:44pm

SAN FRANCISCO, Ca (AP) – Elon Musk’s tumultuous $44 billion bid to buy Twitter is on the verge of collapse – after the Tesla CEO sent a letter to Twitter’s board saying he is terminating the acquisition.

Twitter says it will sue Musk to complete the merger he just rejected and is “confident” it will prevail.

It is not entirely clear whether Twitter’s board will accept the $1 billion breakup fee or if there will be a court battle over the deal.

The possible unraveling of the deal is just the latest twist in a saga between the world’s richest man and one of the most influential social media platforms.

Recently Played

Saturday, July 9th, 2022
#Trending
Biden offshore drilling proposal would allow up to 11 sales
EPA extends comment period on proposed mine restrictions
President Biden Awards Medal Of Freedom To 17 People
Georgia Prosecutor In Former President Trump Election Probe Seeks Testimony From Giuliani And Senator Graham
Jury Finds Man Guilty In Murder Of Rapper Nipsey Hussle
Pro Football News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On