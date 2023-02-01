KWHL KWHL Logo

Elton John’s Farewell Tour Highest-Grossing Of All Time

February 1, 2023 7:19AM AKST
Share
Elton John’s Farewell Tour Highest-Grossing Of All Time

In 2019, Ed Sheeran’s The Divide Tour earned $776.4 million and the title of highest-grossing tour of all time passing up U2’s U2 360° Tour.  But now Elton John’s still-ongoing Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour has surpassed Sheeran with $817.9 million from 278 shows so far.

That doesn’t mean more people saw Elton over Ed…it means tickets were more expensive. Sheeran is still the record-holder for tickets sold with 8.9 million, versus 5.3 million tickets for John’s tour.

Recently Played

Wont Stand DownMuse|
6:48pm
Pardon MeIncubus|
6:45pm
Separate Ways (worlds Apart) Feat Lzzy HaleDaughtry|
6:39pm
Its Been AwhileStaind|
6:35pm
Hunger StrikeTemple Of The Dog|
6:25pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

2023 Running of the Reindeer!
2

Jamie Lee Curtis Slammed For Creepy Artwork In Her House
3

Alaska's Cold War Sleeper Spies - Past Frontier
4

Alec Baldwin Charged In Fatal “Rust” Set Shooting
5

Polar bear emerged unseen from snowstorm to kill mom, son