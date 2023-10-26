KWHL KWHL Logo

Eminem To Sell “Mom’s Spaghetti” Sauce In Jars

October 26, 2023 7:04AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

It’s an iconic line from “Lose Yourself” that’s morphing into a pretty great side hustle!

Eminem first opened a pop-up restaurant selling “mom’s spaghetti” and turned into a permanent restaurant in Detroit. And now he’s bottling it up ! He’s soon going to be selling Mom’s Spaghetti in jars.  The website is live now, and you can sign up for, quote, “first access to the sauce and future Mom’s Spaghetti updates.”

 

