Energy surplus and wet weather lower Juneau electric bills
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Electric Light and Power customers are expected to experience lower electric bills as a result of surplus energy and a rainy June. The Juneau Empire reported the company’s cost of power adjustment is scheduled to lower the current rate beginning Wednesday. The company says wet weather raised low reservoirs back to normal levels, while a decrease in the number of cruise ships using Juneau’s harbor will not cause an increase in price for customers in the city. The area’s mines and cruise ships moored to Juneau’s pier are typically the largest customers of consumable power.