‘Enough is enough’ Atlanta suburb protest brings large crowd
By RON HARRIS and DESIREE MATHURIN Associated Press
DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Around 1,500 protesters gathered outside a Confederate monument in Decatur, Georgia, as demonstrations continued throughout the state against racism, police brutality and the killing of George Floyd. The march started Wednesday afternoon in Decatur Square, home to a Confederate monument built in 1908 and a “contextualized” marker explaining the racist history of the monument and the Civil War. The crowd moved through the streets of Decatur, stopping traffic at intersections as police and sheriff’s deputies looked on. Organizers said they would sit down in an intersection at 8:50 p.m and demand an audience with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.