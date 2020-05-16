      Weather Alert

Enstar, Hilcorp deal may bring $53.6M in Alaska gas savings

May 15, 2020 @ 5:57pm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska ((Anchorage) Alaska Journal of Commerce) — The latest contract between Enstar Natural Gas Co. and Hilcorp Alaska LLC could result in $53.6 million in savings for Alaska natural gas customers. The Alaska Journal of Commerce reported contract terms filed with the Regulatory Commission of Alaska indicate Enstar customers should save about 7% in gas costs from June 1 through March 2023. The agreement amends a contract signed in 2016 and extends the agreement between through March 2033. Enstar supplies natural gas to about 148,000 customers. The company says Hilcorp delivered 82% of the utility’s gas in 2019 and is expected to cover 80% this year.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Traffic Cams
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand