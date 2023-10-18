KWHL KWHL Logo

Erin Andrews Talks More Taylor And Travis Connections

October 18, 2023 7:25AM AKDT
Sports reporter Erin Andrews popped into the Today show to talk about her long 9-year journey to be a mom after heartbreaking failed attempts at IVF and a lost surrogate pregnancy. She’s now a glowing new mom thanks to a successful surrogacy, and talks about juggling that with her demanding career covering the NFL.

Speaking of that, she also talked about her connection to the couple of the moment: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Kelce gave her credit for suggesting in August on her “Calm Down with Erin and Charissa” podcast to Taylor that she give Travis a chance and go on a date!  Well it was more than that…Andrews sent Swift a Chiefs jacket and Taylor wore it to the game!!

