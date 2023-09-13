Everything You Need To Know About The iPhone 15

Apple unveiled it’s latest iPhone model…the 15 and 15 Plus. One change from the 14 is that their Dynamic Island is now on the basic model and not just on the pro model. The cameras are an upgrade as is usually the case, but the biggest change may be the switch to a USB-C charger. So now you can finally used the same charger for your iPhone as you do for your Macbook or iPad.

Here’s everything that they announced yesterday. As for the iPhone 15s, you can preorder them on Friday . . . and they’ll be available the Friday after that, the 22nd. Price points will start at $799 for the 128 GB 15 and $899 for the 128 GB 15 Plus.