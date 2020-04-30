      Weather Alert

Ex-congregant charged with breaking into minister’s home

Apr 29, 2020 @ 5:32pm

UNDATED (AP) — A secretive evangelical church in North Carolina says hysteria over the new coronavirus may have motivated an ex-member with a gun to break into the home of one of the sect’s top ministers. But the now-jailed suspect said he was on drugs and doesn’t know why he ended up Sunday in the communal house where he once lived. Authorities say 23-year-old Stephen Cordes is charged with breaking and entering to terrorize or injure and drug possession. Cordes said in a phone call from jail he did not intend any harm and that he carries a gun for his protection, usually leaving it in his car.

