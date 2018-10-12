ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Two former executives of one of Alaska’s largest hospitals claim they lost their jobs for trying to stop illegal billing practices and raising other concerns.

The Anchorage Daily News reports the former officials first filed a federal whistleblower lawsuit against the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium after they lost their jobs in 2016. They filed an amended complaint this summer.

Former Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer Joan Wilson and former Chief Medical Officer Paul Franke say the Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage operated by the consortium double-billed for certain drugs and improperly billed for services delivered by ineligible providers.

The tribal health organization says the complaints are not true. Attorneys declined say why Wilson and Franke lost their jobs, noting the consortium stands by its personnel decisions.

—

Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com

The post Ex-hospital officials claim whistleblowing led to firing appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.