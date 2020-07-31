      Weather Alert

Ex-Houston officers indicted in wake of deadly drug raid

Jul 31, 2020 @ 9:21am

By JUAN A. LOZANO Associated Press
HOUSTON (AP) — Prosecutors say a grand jury has indicted six former Houston police officers whose work with a narcotics unit has been under scrutiny since a 2019 drug raid in which a couple was killed. The former officers are accused by prosecutors of falsifying documentation about drug payments to confidential informants, routinely using false information to get search warrants and of lying on police reports. Since the raid, prosecutors have been reviewing thousands of cases handled by the narcotics unit involved in the raid. Killed in the January 2019 drug raid were 59-year-old Dennis Tuttle and his wife, 58-year-old Rhogena Nicholas.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Mother Nature Jumping In On The 2020 Madness
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand