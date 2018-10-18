Ex juvenile official charged with possessing child porn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A former high-ranking official in Alaska juvenile justice has been charged with possession of child pornography.

Federal prosecutors Wednesday announced the charge against 54-year-old Dennis Weston.

Anchorage television station KTVA reports Weston is the former superintendent of Anchorage’s McLaughlin Youth Center, a state detention facility for juvenile offenders.

He’s also the former head of the Johnson Youth Center in Juneau, which provides juveniles short-term detention and long-term treatment.

The indictment alleges that Weston possessed digital depictions of minors engaged in explicit sexual conduct.

Weston was hired as a juvenile justice officer in 1992. He rose to be division operations manager. He was placed on administrative leave June 26 and he resigned July 24.

Weston’s phone number was not immediately available and his attorney is not listed in online court documents.

