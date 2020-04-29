      Weather Alert

Ex-NAACP leader Kweisi Mfume wins Maryland seat in Congress

Apr 28, 2020 @ 5:28pm

BALTIMORE (AP) — Democrat Kweisi Mfume has won a special election to finish the term of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, retaking a Maryland congressional seat Mfume held for five terms before leaving to lead the NAACP. Mfume defeated Republican Kimberly Klacik on Tuesday in the heavily Democratic district that includes parts of Baltimore and two nearby counties. All voters in the 7th Congressional District were strongly urged to vote by mail in an unprecedented election dramatically reshaped by the coronavirus pandemic. Only three in-person voting sites were open for those who could not vote by mail. The seat came open after Cummings died in October.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
Traffic Cams
Things Are Looking Up. New Study Shows Alaska is the Least Social State!