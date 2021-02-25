      Weather Alert

Ex-US Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to Nassar charged

Feb 25, 2021 @ 11:27am

By ANNA LIZ NICHOLS and ED WHITE Associated Press
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A former U.S. Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar has been charged in Michigan with two dozen crimes. John Geddert was head coach of the 2012 U.S. women’s Olympic gymnastics team, which won a gold medal. The charges in Eaton County, Michigan, include sexual assault, human trafficking and turning his Lansing-area gym into a criminal enterprise. Geddert is accused of coercing girls to train at his gym and leaving them injured and emotionally abused. Geddert has insisted he had no knowledge of Nassar’s sexual assaults, but he’s charged with lying to investigators. Nassar is serving decades in prison.

 

