Extra ferry service from Juneau to rural areas
The state transportation department says it has contracted with a company to provide service to small southeast Alaska communities affected by a lack of state ferry service. The contract with Allen Marine says it is intended to help the state provide service in March. It lists two routes. One, which would start and end in Juneau and include Kake, Angoon and Tenakee. The department says that route is scheduled to run this Saturday and Tuesday. Sailings for another route identified haven’t been announced. Cuts to the ferry system budget have been compounded by maintenance and other issues.