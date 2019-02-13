Fairbanks police kill suspect in armed robbery, carjacking

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Fairbanks police say a man suspected of carjacking and armed robbery was shot and killed as he pointed a gun at officers.

Police say 28-year-old Garrett Ebenal died Tuesday afternoon as he exited a stolen car and came at officers attempting to arrest him on the Elliott Highway north of Fairbanks.

Police say Ebenal is believed to be the man who asked to see a .45-caliber handgun Saturday night at a store and fled with it stuffed in his shirt.

Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, police took a report of a carjacking by an armed man. A half hour later, a suspect of the same description robbed a business on the same block.

Police minutes later spotted the stolen car driving north and pursued it.

