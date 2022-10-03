KWHL KWHL Logo

Fall 2022 Cash Contest Rules

October 2, 2022 11:55PM AKDT
ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE NATIONAL FALL 2022 CASH CONTEST 

*This is a National Contest

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.  A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.   

These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).  

PLEASE CLICK ON THE BELOW LINK TO VIEW THE COMPLETE RULES FOR THE NATIONAL FALL 2022 CASH CONTEST.

https://bit.ly/2022fallcashcontestrules 

FOR SPANISH VERSION: https://bit.ly/2022fallcashcontestrulesspanish 

 

