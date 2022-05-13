      Weather Alert

Famed Actor Fred Ward Dies

May 13, 2022 @ 1:37pm

NEW YORK (AP) – Fred Ward, a veteran actor who brought a gruff tenderness to tough-guy roles in “The Right Stuff,” “The Player” and “Tremors,” has died.

He was 79.

Ward died Sunday, his publicist Ron Hofmann said Friday.

No cause or place of death was disclosed per the family’s wishes.

Ward earned a Golden Globe and shared the Venice Film Festival ensemble prize for his performance in Robert Altman’s “Short Cuts,” and played the title character in “Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins.”

He also reached new heights playing Mercury 7 astronaut Virgil “Gus” Grissom in 1983’s Academy Award nominated film “The Right Stuff.”

#Trending
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Teaser Trailer
Watch the Trailer for Tom DeLonge's (Blink 182) First Movie, Monsters of California
Elon Musk Says He Would Reverse Twitter’s Ban Of Former President Trump
Mike Tyson Won’t Be Charged For Punching Airplane Passenger
US Inflation Hit 8.3% Last Month But Slows From 40-Year High
Pro Football News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On