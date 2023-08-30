KWHL KWHL Logo

Family "Adopts" Neighbor Grandpa And They Are The Cutest

August 30, 2023
When Sharaine Caraballo and her family moved into their neighborhood, they didn’t know what to expect. They certainly didn’t expect 82-year-old recently widowed Paul Callahan. He ventured over one day saying he had some child safety seats if they needed them for their young kids. And that started a friendship that has led to Paul spending time with their family as if he’s their adopted grandpa.

The Caraballos clearly love him as one of their own!

