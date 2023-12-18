KWHL KWHL Logo

Family Finds An Owl In Their Christmas Tree

December 18, 2023 8:18AM AKST
Another story of a critter being found in a Christmas tree, this time a tiny owl in a Lexington family’s tree!

Michele White told WDKY-TV they had the tree in their home for four days and didn’t notice anything unusual until they had the carpets cleaned. Bobby Hayes was cleaning the carpet and noticed the tree swaying after plugging in a piece of equipment. They ended up setting the little guy free in their yard.

 

The post Family Finds An Owl In Their Christmas Tree appeared first on Alpha Media Hub.

