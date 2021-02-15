      Weather Alert

Family seeks answers to fatal shooting on Alaska naval base

Feb 15, 2021 @ 9:00am

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The family of an Alaska man who was fatally shot at a naval training base say they’re still seeking answers months after his death. KTOO-FM reported Sunday that Jayson Vinberg was killed by a guard at the Naval Special Warfare Detachment Kodiak last June. A military statement says the 30-year-old tried enter a building, and Alaska State Troopers say Vinberg was tapping on windows with a knife. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service says it won’t comment while it investigates. Vinberg’s family say he wasn’t violent and they don’t know why he would have been at the base with a knife.

 

