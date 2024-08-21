KWHL KWHL Logo

Fans Worry After Alicia Silverstone Eats Poisonous Berry On TikTok

August 21, 2024 5:19AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

First of all, who does this??  Who eats a random berry off the street without A) knowing what it is and B) washing it first???

Well, Alicia Silverstone, that’s who. She alarmed fans after they saw her on TikTok eating a fruit she found growing on the streets of England. “I’ve discovered something that I can’t figure out what it is and I need your help,” she started her video. “I just bit into it because it was on the street and we were discussing whether this was tomato or not.” She then took a bite on camera.

 

@aliciasilverstoneWhat the heck is this!? I’m in England and can’t figure it out. 🤔♬ original sound – Alicia Silverstone

Commenters figured out it was a Jerusalem cherry, which can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, drowsiness, hallucinations, and heart rate problems. But Silverstone later confirmed that she was fine, posting on Instagram: “Alive and well! Don’t worry… I didn’t swallow.”  That’s what she said. LOL

(People)

