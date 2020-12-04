Fatal shooting suspect accused of family, guard assaults
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The teen accused of killing four of his family members was previously charged with assaulting other close relatives, and now faces another charge of assaulting a jail guard. Malachi Maxon was charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths Monday of his aunt and three cousins aged 18, 10 and 7. Maxon, who is 18, was facing previous charges involving separate alleged assaults this year on relatives including his mother and stepfather. Maxon is expected to face another assault charge following an alleged attack on a corrections officer at a pretrial facility in Palmer on Wednesday.