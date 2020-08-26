      Weather Alert

Fate of California condors unknown after sanctuary burns

Aug 25, 2020 @ 7:10pm

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A California wildfire has destroyed a sanctuary for the endangered California condor and the fates of several condors, including a chick, remain unknown. A blaze last week destroyed the sanctuary in Big Sur that since 1997 has been used to release captive-bred condors into the wild. Kelly Sorenson, executive director of the group that runs the facility, tells the San Jose Mercury News that here weren’t any people or condors at the facility when it burned, but it’s unclear what happened to five condors in the area, including a 4-month-old chick that was in a nest nearby and is too young to fly.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Mother Nature Jumping In On The 2020 Madness
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.