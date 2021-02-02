FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
By TERRY SPENCER and MICHAEL BALSAMO Associated Press
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Two FBI agents have been killed and three wounded during a standoff in Florida that forced residents to huddle in their homes as shots rang out. The FBI says Tuesday’s confrontation in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Sunrise was one of the bloodiest days in FBI history in South Florida and among the deadliest nationally as well. FBI Miami Special Agent Michael D. Leverock says the suspect also died. He says two of the wounded agents are in stable condition at a hospital. Leverock says the agents had arrived to execute a federal search warrant in a case involving violence against children. Eyewitnesses described seeing a SWAT team rush into the apartment building where the suspect was barricaded.