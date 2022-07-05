      Weather Alert

Federal Judge Throws Out Trump-Era Rollbacks On Endangered Species

Jul 5, 2022 @ 12:51pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – A federal judge has thrown out a host of actions by the Trump administration to roll back protections for endangered or threatened species.

This comes a year after the Biden administration said it was moving to strengthen those species protections.

U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar in Northern California eliminated the Trump-era rules even as two wildlife agencies under President Joe Biden are reviewing or rescinding the Trump-era regulations.

The decision restores some protections under the Endangered Species Act while the reviews are completed.

Environmental groups are hailing the decision, which they say speeds up needed protections and designation of critical habitat designations for threatened species.

Recently Played

Thursday, July 7th, 2022
#Trending
Campground seen as stopgap for unhoused people in Anchorage
Trump to rally for Palin, Dunleavy, Tshibaka in Alaska
NBA Superstar Kevin Durant Requests Trade
EPA extends comment period on proposed mine restrictions
Fire marshal’s office suspends fireworks for parts of Alaska
Pro Football News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On